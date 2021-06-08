Wellington Realty Arranges Sale of 311-Unit Apartment Community in Southeast Dallas

DALLAS — Wellington Realty, a brokerage and management firm serving the major markets of Texas, has arranged the sale of Woodside Bridle Path Apartments, a 311-unit community in southeast Dallas that was built in phases between 1974 and 1982. According to Apartments.com, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground and onsite laundry facilities. David Shaffer, Caleb Jones, Will Miller and Troy Sanders of Wellington Realty brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. The property was 87 percent occupied at the time of sale.