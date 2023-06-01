Thursday, June 1, 2023
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Wellington Realty Arranges Sale of 320-Unit Apartment Community in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Wellington Realty has arranged the sale of Cielo Azul, an apartment community in Irving that was originally built in 1985 and totals 320 units, according to Apartments.com. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, playground and outdoor grilling and dining stations. David Shaffer, Caleb Jones, Will Miller and Charles Larkam of Wellington Realty brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

