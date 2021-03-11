Wellington Realty Arranges Sale of 56-Unit Pioneer Valley Apartments in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Wellington Realty has arranged the sale of Pioneer Valley, an apartment complex in Irving that was built in 1983. According to Apartments.com, the property totals 56 units and offers amenities such as a clubhouse, picnic area and onsite laundry facilities. David Shaffer, Caleb Jones, Will Miller and Troy Sanders of Wellington Realty brokered the deal for the value-add property, which was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.