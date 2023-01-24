REBusinessOnline

Wellington Realty Arranges Sale of 81-Unit Multifamily Property in Northeast Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Texas-based brokerage firm Wellington Realty has arranged the sale of The Ascent at Midtown, an 81-unit multifamily property located at 6431 Ridgecrest Road in northeast Dallas. The complex was built in 1980. According to Apartments.com, Ascent at Midtown offers one- and two-bedroom units. David Shaffer, Caleb Jones, and Investment Sales Associates, Will Miller, Chase Thompson and Charles Larkam of Wellington Realty brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  