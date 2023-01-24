Wellington Realty Arranges Sale of 81-Unit Multifamily Property in Northeast Dallas
DALLAS — Texas-based brokerage firm Wellington Realty has arranged the sale of The Ascent at Midtown, an 81-unit multifamily property located at 6431 Ridgecrest Road in northeast Dallas. The complex was built in 1980. According to Apartments.com, Ascent at Midtown offers one- and two-bedroom units. David Shaffer, Caleb Jones, and Investment Sales Associates, Will Miller, Chase Thompson and Charles Larkam of Wellington Realty brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.
