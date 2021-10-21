Wellington Realty Arranges Sale of 85-Unit Crestview Apartments in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based brokerage firm Wellington Realty has arranged the sale of Crestview Apartments, an 85-unit multifamily complex located near Highland Park in Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1962 and offers a picnic area and onsite laundry facilities. The buyer and seller were both undisclosed. David Shaffer, Caleb Jones and Will Miller of Wellington Realty brokered the deal.