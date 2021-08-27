Wellington Realty Arranges Sale of Two Apartment Complexes Totaling 112 Units in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Wellington Realty has arranged the sale of Sunrise Suites and Willow Bend, two apartment complexes totaling 112 units in Irving. The 52-unit Sunrise Suites was built in 1964, and the 60-unit Willow Bend was constructed in 1962. A locally based partnership sold the properties to an undisclosed buyer based in the Northeast that plans to implement a value-add program. David Shaffer, Caleb Jones and Will Miller of Wellington Realty brokered the deal.