Wellington Realty Brokers Sale of 54,250 SF Ridge Road Towne Center in Rockwall, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Ridge Road Towne Center in Rockwall totals 54,250 square feet.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS — Wellington Realty has brokered the sale of Ridge Road Towne Center, a 54,250-square-foot neighborhood shopping center in Rockwall, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The property was built in 2005 and was 74 percent leased at the time of sale. David Shaffer, Caleb Jones, Curtis Sung, Tammy Shaffer and Brandon Johnson of Wellington Realty represented the seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

