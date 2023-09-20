Wednesday, September 20, 2023
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNortheastPennsylvania

Wellis USA Signs 22,000 SF Industrial Lease in Langhorne, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

LANGHORNE, PA. — Wellis USA, a manufacturer of luxury hot tubs, has signed a 22,000-square-foot industrial lease in Langhorne, a northeastern suburb of Philadelphia. The building at 181 Wheeler Court sits on 7.4 acres, totals 100,055 square feet and features a clear height of 24 feet. Frank Roddy of locally based brokerage firm Roddy Inc. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Andrew McGhee of Colliers represented the landlord, an affiliate of Los Angeles-based Ares Management Corp. (NYSE: ARES).

