WellMed Medical Management Signs 11,599 SF Healthcare Lease in Garland, Texas

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Primary and specialty care provider WellMed Medical Management has signed an 11,599-square-foot healthcare lease at Valoris Healthpark in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The 73,000-square-foot facility was originally constructed in 2002, according to LoopNet Inc., and recently received $1.5 million in capital improvements. Austin Barrett of JLL represented the landlord, Prevarian Cos., in the lease negotiations. Jennifer Janecka of Colliers represented the tenant.





