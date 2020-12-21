REBusinessOnline

Wellness Concept to Open Three Stores Totaling 7,959 SF in Dallas

DALLAS — Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy, an Austin-based concept, will open three stores totaling 7,959 square feet in the Dallas area. Restore addresses segments of wellness that people in need of chronic pain management, accelerated injury recovery or improved athletic performance. The stores will be located in the Southlake, Preston Forest and Lovers Lane neighborhoods and are expected to open in the first quarter of 2021. Restore operates about 70 stores throughout the country.

