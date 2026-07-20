Wellpointe to Develop $2B Affordable Seniors Housing Campus in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Wellpointe has announced plans for the development of a new affordable seniors housing campus within the Warner Center master-planned district in Los Angeles. Wellpointe estimates a total investment of $2 billion in the project, which will be developed in four phases. A property-holding affiliate of Wellpointe acquired the 4.7-acre development site late last year from Parkview Financial.

Upon completion, Viva L.A. Warner Center will comprise four high-rise towers ranging from 34 to 42 stories. The 2.2 million-square-foot development will total 3,192 units and include 61,450 square feet of non-residential space.

“Viva represents our conviction that affordable housing, paired with assisted living services as needed, can be delivered at the scale and density that California’s aging population in core urban centers actually needs,” says George Kutnerian, co-founder and CEO of Wellpointe. “Despite the overwhelming need for a new model, senior living continues to be built out rather than up — even in dense urban areas — and quality is treated as incompatible with affordability. Viva rejects that premise and builds upon Wellpointe’s mission of democratizing access to quality housing and care for older adults — now through transit-oriented, high-density, community-serving urban social infrastructure.”

Gensler is designing the project. The firm also designed the neighboring Rams Village at Warner Center.

This marks the largest affordable housing project under Mayor Karen Bass’ Executive Directive 1, which is designed to expedite the development of affordable housing communities.