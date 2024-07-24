Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Wells Enterprises anticipates that the expansion of its ice cream plant in Dunkirk, New York, will lead to the hiring of about 270 new employees.
Wells Enterprises Unveils Plans for $425M Expansion of Upstate New York Ice Cream Plant

by Taylor Williams

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Wells Enterprises, an Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer whose brands include Blue Bunny, Halo Top and Blue Ribbon Classics, has unveiled plans for a $425 million expansion of its plant in Dunkirk, located along Lake Erie in upstate New York. Wells Enterprises anticipates that the initiative, which was originally budgeted for $250 million in capital investment, will bring about 270 new jobs to the local economy. In addition, the project is expected to more than quadruple the facility’s current production output and lay the groundwork for future growth and innovation. Construction is underway, and products should begin rolling off the new lines by August 2025.

