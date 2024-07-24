Wells Enterprises Unveils Plans for $425M Expansion of Upstate New York Ice Cream Plant

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Wells Enterprises, an Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer whose brands include Blue Bunny, Halo Top and Blue Ribbon Classics, has unveiled plans for a $425 million expansion of its plant in Dunkirk, located along Lake Erie in upstate New York. Wells Enterprises anticipates that the initiative, which was originally budgeted for $250 million in capital investment, will bring about 270 new jobs to the local economy. In addition, the project is expected to more than quadruple the facility’s current production output and lay the groundwork for future growth and innovation. Construction is underway, and products should begin rolling off the new lines by August 2025.