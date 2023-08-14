Monday, August 14, 2023
Wells Fargo Arranges $145M in Financing for Porte Apartments in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Wells Fargo’s Multifamily Capital group has arranged $145 million in construction take-out financing for Porte Apartments, a 586-unit apartment complex in Chicago’s West Loop. Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. was the borrower. The five-year loan features a fixed interest rate. Situated at 845 W. Madison St., Porte Apartments was built in 2020. Units range from 557 to 1,396 square feet. Amenities include a pool, resident lounge, fitness center, work-from-home stations, dog wash areas and private gaming areas. Ten percent of the units are designated as affordable and are set aside for residents making less than 60 percent of the area median income.

