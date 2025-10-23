Thursday, October 23, 2025
Wells Fargo’s Texas presence covers approximately 460 branches, 1,500 ATMs and 17,000 employees.
Wells Fargo Opens 850,000 SF Regional Headquarters Campus at Las Colinas in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) has opened its 850,000-square-foot campus in Irving’s Las Colinas district that will serve as the San Francisco-based banking giant’s new regional headquarters office. Developed by KDC, the campus consists of two 10-story, 400,000-square-foot buildings and a connecting parking garage, as well as various open green spaces, all on a 22-acre site. Amenities include a dining pavilion, fitness center and walking trails. Wells Fargo expects to employ about 3,000 people at the campus, inclusive of the hiring of 650 new staffers. Corgan served as the project architect, and Austin Commercial was the general contractor. Construction began in spring 2023 and topped out about a year later. Wells Fargo first announced the project in fall 2022.

