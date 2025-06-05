Thursday, June 5, 2025
Skyline Towers comprises 940 apartments across twin 26-story high-rises in Falls Church, Va.
Wells Fargo Provides $150M Agency Refinancing for Skyline Towers in Falls Church, Virginia

by John Nelson

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Wells Fargo has provided a $150 million Freddie Mac loan for Skyline Towers, a Class B multifamily property located at 5599 Seminary Road in Falls Church, roughly 10 miles west of Washington, D.C. The property features two 26-story apartment towers comprising 940 apartments. The undisclosed borrower will use the loan to refinance an existing Wells Fargo balance sheet loan.

According to the property website, Skyline Towers offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a social lounge, fitness center, swimming pool with a pool deck, outdoor grilling area with lounge seating, concierge services and weekday shuttle service. The property also includes an onsite market and dental office.

