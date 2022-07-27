Wells Fargo Provides $227M in Construction Financing for New Jersey Industrial Projects

LINDEN AND LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Wells Fargo has provided $227 million in construction financing for two New Jersey industrial projects. In the first deal, the San Francisco-based bank provided a $142 million loan for Phase III of Linden Logistics Center, a development in the northern part of the Garden State. Phase III will consist of two buildings totaling 849,235 square feet that are scheduled for a second-quarter 2023 completion. In the second transaction, Wells Fargo provided $85 million for the third phase of Logan North Industrial Park, a project that spans 3.2 million square feet and is located in Southern New Jersey. The two buildings comprising Phase III of Logan North Industrial Park will measure 274,200 and 475,000 square feet and are also slated for delivery in the second quarter of next year. Existing tenants at Logan North include SEKO Logistics and LaserShip Logistics. John Alascio, T.J. Sullivan and Chuck Kohaut of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower and developer, a partnership between Advance Realty Investors and Greek Development. Tenants