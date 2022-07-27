REBusinessOnline

Wells Fargo Provides $227M in Construction Financing for New Jersey Industrial Projects

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

LINDEN AND LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Wells Fargo has provided $227 million in construction financing for two New Jersey industrial projects. In the first deal, the San Francisco-based bank provided a $142 million loan for Phase III of Linden Logistics Center, a development in the northern part of the Garden State. Phase III will consist of two buildings totaling 849,235 square feet that are scheduled for a second-quarter 2023 completion. In the second transaction, Wells Fargo provided $85 million for the third phase of Logan North Industrial Park, a project that spans 3.2 million square feet and is located in Southern New Jersey. The two buildings comprising Phase III of Logan North Industrial Park will measure 274,200 and 475,000 square feet and are also slated for delivery in the second quarter of next year. Existing tenants at Logan North include SEKO Logistics and LaserShip Logistics. John Alascio, T.J. Sullivan and Chuck Kohaut of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower and developer, a partnership between Advance Realty Investors and Greek Development. Tenants

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  