Wells Fargo Provides $231M in Bond Financing for Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Wells Fargo has provided $231 million in tax-exempt bond financing for Hawthorn Park, a 54-story apartment building located at 160 W. 62nd St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The building houses 339 units, 271 of which are rented at market rates and 68 of which are designated as affordable housing for households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income. According to Apartments.com, Hawthorn Park was built in 2014 and exclusively offers studio apartments with an average size of 500 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, lap pool and whirlpool, children’s playroom and a tenant lounge with a furnished and landscaped roof deck. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the bond proceeds to refinance existing debt.