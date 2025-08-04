Monday, August 4, 2025
Wells Fargo Provides $249.2M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Tower

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Wells Fargo has provided a $249.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Anagram NoMad, a 50-story apartment tower located in the Manhattan neighborhood of the same name. Anagram NoMad offers 392 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include an indoor and outdoor rooftop lounge with a bar, a game room and lounge spaces; a gym with a climbing wall and yoga studio; a resident café; a coworking space with a conference and telephone rooms; a children’s playhouse; a library; and a private garden lawn. Andrew Cohen and Shane Hogan of Wells Fargo originated the financing on behalf of the owner, Global Holdings Management Group, which will use the proceeds to refinance an existing Wells Fargo balance sheet loan.

