Wells Fargo Provides $290M in Construction Financing for Midtown Union Mixed-Use Development in Atlanta

MetLife Investment Management, StreetLights Residential and Granite Properties are developing Midtown Union, a mixed-use project that will feature, office, hotel, residential and retail space, in Midtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Wells Fargo Bank has provided two construction loans totaling $290 million for Midtown Union, a mixed-use development that broke ground last December in Midtown Atlanta. A joint venture between MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties is developing a 26-story, 612,000-square-foot office building at the project that will serve as the future headquarters of Invesco. Wells Fargo provided the joint venture with a $210 million loan for the office building, for which general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie has completed seven stories. The office tower will feature 24,000 square feet of ground-level retail, a 12,000-square-foot terrace on the eighth floor, a fitness center and 14-foot floor-to-ceiling windows. Cooper Carry designed the building to also feature an HVAC system that features MERV 13 air filters and Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology to combat COVID-19.

Additionally, a joint venture between MetLife Investment Management and StreetLights Residential received an $80 million loan for Midtown Union’s 18-story, 355-unit multifamily community adjacent to the office tower. Brasfield & Gorrie has completed 12 levels of the residential space and expects to deliver both buildings in the third quarter of 2022. The community will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities will include coworking space, storage space, a pet spa, fitness center, club room, a pool and 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail space.

Midtown Union will also feature a hotel operated by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and a 1,909-space parking deck.