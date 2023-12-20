Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Wells Fargo Provides $293M in Fannie Mae Financing for Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Wells Fargo has provided $293 million in Fannie Mae financing for Lyra, a 590-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood. The property was completed in 2022 and features Class A amenities, a full-time doorman and ground-floor retail space. Additionally, 30 percent of the units are designated as affordable housing. The five-year loan retires a $225 million construction loan that Wells Fargo provided in 2019. Matthew Wiener and Preyaa Strzalkowski of Wells Fargo originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Rockrose Development.

You may also like

SPI Advisory Buys 266-Unit Main Street Lofts Apartments...

The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 72-Unit Lorenzo...

Core Spaces, Harrison Street Acquire 686-Bed Student Housing...

Partnership Receives $108.1M in Construction Financing for Brooklyn...

Dinerstein Cos. Plans 261-Unit Atlas Kierland Apartments in...

Joint Venture Underway on 162-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Woodmont Properties Hits Leasing Milestone at Northern New...

Origin Investments: Variable-Rate Loans Reaching Maturity Will Spawn...

Evergreen Completes $31.5M Bellwood Senior Apartments Affordable Community...