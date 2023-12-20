Wells Fargo Provides $293M in Fannie Mae Financing for Manhattan Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Wells Fargo has provided $293 million in Fannie Mae financing for Lyra, a 590-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood. The property was completed in 2022 and features Class A amenities, a full-time doorman and ground-floor retail space. Additionally, 30 percent of the units are designated as affordable housing. The five-year loan retires a $225 million construction loan that Wells Fargo provided in 2019. Matthew Wiener and Preyaa Strzalkowski of Wells Fargo originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Rockrose Development.