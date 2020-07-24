REBusinessOnline

Wells Fargo Provides $385M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Portfolio in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

JBG Smith received financing for three properties in metro Washington, D.C., including for The Bartlett (pictured) in National Landing.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wells Fargo has provided $385 million in financing for a 1,255-unit, three-property multifamily portfolio in metro Washington, D.C. The borrower, JBG Smith, received the three separate Freddie Mac loans. The properties in the portfolio are The Bartlett and 220 20th Street in Northern Virginia’s National Landing submarket and 1221 Van St. in D.C. JBG Smith developed 1221 Van Street in 2018 and acquired the other two properties in 2017. The Bethesda, Md.-based company manages all three communities. The loans each feature 10-year terms with floating interest rates underwritten at LIBOR plus 251 basis points. Each loan also features five-year interest-only payment period and are not cross-collateralized or cross-defaulted with each other.

