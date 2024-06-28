MINNEAPOLIS — Wells Fargo has provided $65.5 million in construction financing for Opportunity Crossing. The 110-unit affordable housing project marks the first mixed-use affordable housing development to be built in South Minneapolis since the 2020 social uprisings, according to a news release. In addition to the units, the six-story property will feature first-floor commercial space for small businesses and a new Wells Fargo branch. Wells Fargo’s Community Lending and Investment Group provided $29.5 million in total construction financing, a $6.5 million permanent loan commitment and a $24.5 million Low-Income Housing Tax Credits equity investment. The redevelopment at 3030 Nicollet Ave. is the result of a community outreach process that included eight community listening sessions hosted by the developer, Project for Pride in Living, as well as the Cultural Wellness Center and Wells Fargo.
Wells Fargo Provides $65.5M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Project in South Minneapolis
