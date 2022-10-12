REBusinessOnline

Wells Fargo to Open 22-Acre Office Campus in Irving, Add 650 Jobs

Posted on by in Company News, Development, Office, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) will open a 22-acre campus in Irving, a move that is expected to add about 650 new jobs and $455 million in total capital investment to the local economy. The San Francisco-based banking giant’s build-to-suit campus will comprise two 10-story, 400,000-square-foot buildings and a connecting parking garage, as well as various open green spaces. According to The Dallas Morning News, Wells Fargo expects to eventually employ about 3,000 people at the campus. A construction timeline was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  