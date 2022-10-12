Wells Fargo to Open 22-Acre Office Campus in Irving, Add 650 Jobs

IRVING, TEXAS — Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) will open a 22-acre campus in Irving, a move that is expected to add about 650 new jobs and $455 million in total capital investment to the local economy. The San Francisco-based banking giant’s build-to-suit campus will comprise two 10-story, 400,000-square-foot buildings and a connecting parking garage, as well as various open green spaces. According to The Dallas Morning News, Wells Fargo expects to eventually employ about 3,000 people at the campus. A construction timeline was not disclosed.