Wellstar Receives State Approval to Build $1B Hospital in Acworth, Georgia

ACWORTH, GA. — Wellstar Health System, an owner and operator of hospitals and healthcare clinics in Georgia, has received state approval to develop a new $1 billion hospital in Acworth, a northwest suburb of Atlanta in Cobb County. The construction timeline was not disclosed, but The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Wellstar officials said the hospital could open to patients by 2031.

The AJC also reported that competing hospitals have the right to appeal the Georgia Department of Community Health’s decision. In June, Wellstar filed for a certificate of need, a formal document that is necessary in the construction for new hospitals. The Marietta, Ga.-based health system plans to develop a 230-bed hospital spanning 675,000 square feet across Cobb Parkway from the existing Wellstar Acworth Health Park.

In addition to the new Acworth hospital, Wellstar is underway on $1.4 billion in major construction projects, including expanding its flagship Wellstar Kennestone hospital in Marietta with a new tower and a $300 million expansion of Wellstar Paulding Medical Center in Hiram, Ga., with a new tower totaling 112 beds across two phases.