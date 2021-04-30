Welltower Completes Two Medical Office Buildings in Charlotte Totaling 280,000 SF

The two medical office buildings include a nine-level, 1,440-space parking deck that will be shared with the entire mixed-use campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Welltower Inc. has completed two medical office buildings in Charlotte totaling 280,000 square feet. Atrium Health, which owns the adjacent Carolinas Medical Center, signed a 15-year triple-net lease for the two buildings. Charlotte-based Pappas Properties LLC developed the properties and will remain strategic partners with Toledo, Ohio-based Welltower for the planned nine-acre, healthcare anchored mixed-use campus, as well as future developments.

Atrium's Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute and Atrium Health General Clinics including neurosciences, gastroenterology, infectious disease and palliative care opened in April 2021.