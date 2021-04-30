REBusinessOnline

Welltower Completes Two Medical Office Buildings in Charlotte Totaling 280,000 SF

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, North Carolina, Office, Southeast

Welltower Medical Office

The two medical office buildings include a nine-level, 1,440-space parking deck that will be shared with the entire mixed-use campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Welltower Inc. has completed two medical office buildings in Charlotte totaling 280,000 square feet. Atrium Health, which owns the adjacent Carolinas Medical Center, signed a 15-year triple-net lease for the two buildings. Charlotte-based Pappas Properties LLC developed the properties and will remain strategic partners with Toledo, Ohio-based Welltower for the planned nine-acre, healthcare anchored mixed-use campus, as well as future developments.

The two medical office buildings include a nine-level, 1,440-space parking deck that will be shared with the entire mixed-use campus. Atrium’s Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute and Atrium Health General Clinics including neurosciences, gastroenterology, infectious disease and palliative care opened in April 2021.

