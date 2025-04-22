Wenaas Workwear USA Signs 45,000 SF Industrial Lease in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Wenaas Workwear USA has signed a 45,000-square-foot industrial lease in southwest Houston. The provider of specialized apparel products and personal protective equipment (PPE) is taking space at 10401 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 2014 and totals 90,000 square feet. Garret Geaccone and Boone Smith of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, STAG Industrial, in the lease negotiations. Cole Bercher of Welcome Group represented the tenant.