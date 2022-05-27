Wendover Housing Opens 131-Unit Hartland Station Affordable Housing Community in Atlanta

Phase I of the project will comprise 430 multifamily units, including 86 affordable units.

ATLANTA — Wendover Housing Partners has opened Hartland Station, a new affordable housing community in Atlanta. The 131-unit property is located at 2040 Fleet St., south of downtown Atlanta in the city’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood. The community aims to address the ongoing issue of available affordable housing in Atlanta, where there are approximately only 27 available affordable homes per 100 low-income renters, according to Wendover Housing. Hartland Station consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and features amenities such as a business center, fitness center, activity room with kitchen, splash pad and a playground. Rents start at $861 per month.

The $28 million community was made possible with help from partners including the Georgia Department of Community Affairs with nearly $1 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity, $1.5 million in bonds from Invest Atlanta (the city’s economic development authority) and $1.3 million in grant funding from the Metropolitan Parkway tax allocation district. Financing also included $18.8 million in tax-exempt bonds.