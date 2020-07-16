Wendover Housing Partners Opens $19M Residential Community in Central Florida Intended for Veterans, Homeless

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Warley Park is located at 1500 W. 25th St., 22 miles north of downtown Orlando.

SANFORD, FLA. — Wendover Housing Partners has opened Warley Park, a $19 million, 81-unit housing complex in Sanford that was built to house veterans and the chronically homeless. Communal amenities include a fitness center, splash park, meeting rooms, computer rooms and a commercial kitchen to train residents for restaurant jobs. California-based nonprofit Step Up on Second will manage support services, including mental healthcare, after-school kids’ programs, job training and placement, GED classes and educational programs for ongoing skills. Residents utilize rental vouchers as payment, just as they would at other rental properties or motels. The property is located at 1500 W. 25th St., 22 miles north of downtown Orlando.