Wendover Housing Partners Opens $28M Hartland Station Affordable Housing Project in Atlanta

Hartland Station

Hartland Station is situated four miles south of downtown Atlanta and 6.8 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

ATLANTA — Wendover Housing Partners LLC has opened Hartland Station, a new mixed-income affordable housing community in Atlanta. Located at 2074 Fleet St. SW in the city’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood, Hartland Station is situated four miles south of downtown Atlanta and 6.8 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The community features 131 one-, two- and three-bedroom units with rents starting at $888 a month. Community amenities include a business center, fitness center, activity room with kitchen, splash pad and a playground for children.

The $28 million project was financed in part by nearly $1 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, and Invest Atlanta provided $1.5 million in Housing Opportunity Bonds. Funding was also provided from $18.8 million in tax-exempt bonds and $1.3 million in grant funding from the Metropolitan Parkway Tax Allocation Bond District.

Slocum Platts Architects provided design services for the project, and Roger B. Kennedy Construction was the general contractor.

Based in Altamonte Springs, Fla., Wendover Housing Partners is a privately held real estate development, investment and management company that specializes in the development of single-family and multifamily homes, apartment communities, seniors housing and transit-oriented developments.

