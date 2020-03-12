REBusinessOnline

Wendover Housing Partners Plans to Develop $15.9M Affordable Seniors Housing Community Near Orlando

Norton Commons will offer 68 apartments, with rental rates starting at $708 per month for one-bedroom units and $837 per month for two-bedroom units.

SANFORD, FLA. — Wendover Housing Partners has unveiled plans for Norton Commons, an affordable seniors housing community in Sanford, a suburb of Orlando. Wendover recently acquired a 4.3-acre site for the new community, with plans to break ground as early as mid-March. The three-story building will offer 68 apartments. Rental rates for Norton Commons apartments are expected to start at $708 per month for one-bedroom units and $837 per month for two-bedroom units. Norton Commons will cost an estimated $15.9 million to develop. Financing includes $1.4 million in LIHTC (Low-Income Housing Tax Credits) from Florida Housing Finance Corp. Slocum Platts Architects is designing the complex, and Roger B. Kennedy is the general contractor. Wendover expects construction to take 10 months.

