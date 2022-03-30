Wendover Housing, Universal Parks Plan Affordable Housing Development in Orlando

The affordable housing project is called Catchlight Crossings, and will include community amenities such as onsite, tuition-free preschool, onsite medical offices and a transportation center for buses, ridesharing and employer shuttles.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based Wendover Housing Partners and Universal Parks & Resorts, a part of Comcast NBCUniversal, have plans to develop Universal’s Housing for Tomorrow initiative, a new approach aimed at helping address the shortage of affordable housing in Orlando. Universal pledged 20 acres of land in Orlando’s tourist corridor to be used for 1,000 units of affordable and mixed-income housing. The company selected Wendover Housing Partners to develop and manage the community.

Named Catchlight Crossings, community amenities will include onsite, tuition-free preschool; onsite medical offices; a transportation center for buses, ridesharing and employer shuttles; a 16,000-square-foot retail area; community event space; technology cafés; a makerspace for hobbies, activities and educational events; community gardens; bike and walking paths; neighborhood food pantry; fitness center; game room; playground; two resort style pools; and grilling gazebo.

The development plans were submitted to the Orange County Planning and Development department this week.