Wendy’s, REEF to Develop 700 Delivery Kitchens by 2025

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Ohio, Restaurant, Retail

DUBLIN, OHIO AND MIAMI — The Wendy’s Co. and REEF have unveiled plans to open and operate 700 delivery kitchens over the next five years across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. Miami-based REEF is a mobility, logistics hubs and kitchen operator. The development commitment builds upon the successful test of eight delivery kitchens in Canada beginning in late 2020, according to a news release. Through this commitment, REEF will become the first Wendy’s franchisee in the United Kingdom. Dublin-based Wendy’s and REEF expect to open roughly 50 delivery kitchens this year, with the remainder to be launched by 2025.

“The demand for convenient delivery solutions means we must look for opportunities beyond our traditional restaurant formats, especially in dense urban areas,” says Abigail Pringle, president, international and chief development officer with Wendy’s.

With 5,000 locations across 30 cities, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery kitchens in North America. Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide.