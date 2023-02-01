REBusinessOnline

Wentworth Property Sells 18-Property Self-Storage Portfolio for $266.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Idaho, Industrial, Self-Storage, Utah, Western

PHOENIX — Phoenix-based Wentworth Property Co., in a joint venture with an institutional equity investor, has completed the disposition of a portfolio of 18 self-storage properties across Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah and Idaho. A New York-based investment management company acquired the portfolio for $266.2 million.

In total, the portfolio includes 9,600 storage units and 1.3 million square feet of rentable space. Six properties are in the greater Phoenix area, four facilities are in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, two assets are in El Paso, Texas, three properties are in Salt Lake City, two properties are in Denver and one asset is in Boise, Idaho.

John Smeck and Alix Hanna of Colliers Arizona, along with Grant Frankel, Adam Licari, John Caraviello and Lucas Blumenfeld of Eastdil Secured’s New York City office, arranged $160 million in non-recourse, fixed-rate financing for the buyer.

Tom Gustafson of Colliers’ National Self Storage team in Cleveland, Ohio, procured the buyer for the off-market transaction.





