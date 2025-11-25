Wentworth Storage Buys 667-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Fairfield, California

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — Wentworth Storage Co. has purchased STORE on Pittman Self Storage, a Class A self-storage facility in Fairfield, from Denova Northwest for an undisclosed price. Wentworth Storage Co. has engaged STORE Management to operate the asset, marking the first property in the Wentworth portfolio to be managed by STORE. Greg Wells and Kevin Cuff of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 555 Pittman Road, the 67,883-square-foot property offers 667 self-storage units. The facility features 34 rentable outdoor parking spaces, 554 climate-controlled units and 79 drive-up units. At the time of sale, the property was 85 percent physically occupied. The asset offers a drive-up ramp design offering tenants 100 percent ground-level access to units. Additionally, the property is approved for a 13,900-square-foot single-storage expansion.