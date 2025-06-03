Wespac Breaks Ground on Sprouts Farmers Market Headquarters in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Wespac Construction has broken ground for the construction of Sprouts Farmers Market headquarters, a mixed-use campus in north Phoenix. Trammell Crow Co. is developing the project, which was designed by RSP Architects. Keyser and JLL are handling brokerage services for the project.

Located within CityNorth near 56th Street and Loop 101, the 180,000-square-foot campus will feature a four-story, 144,500-square-foot Class A office building, a 25,000-square-foot flagship Sprouts grocery store, 11,000 square feet of high-end retail and restaurant space and a three-story parking garage. The campus will also offer modern amenities, including an onsite gym, yoga studio, top-floor deck, Press Coffee café, culinary kitchens, tasting rooms and a garden for chef-driven meals and community events.

Sprouts will transition from its current 96,000-square-foot space to the new location by August 2026.