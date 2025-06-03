Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sprouts-Farmers-Headquarters-Phoenix-AZ
Sprouts Farmers Market will move into its new 180,000-square-foot mixed-use campus headquarters in north Phoenix by August 2026.
ArizonaDevelopmentMixed-UseOfficeRestaurantRetailWestern

Wespac Breaks Ground on Sprouts Farmers Market Headquarters in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Wespac Construction has broken ground for the construction of Sprouts Farmers Market headquarters, a mixed-use campus in north Phoenix. Trammell Crow Co. is developing the project, which was designed by RSP Architects. Keyser and JLL are handling brokerage services for the project.

Located within CityNorth near 56th Street and Loop 101, the 180,000-square-foot campus will feature a four-story, 144,500-square-foot Class A office building, a 25,000-square-foot flagship Sprouts grocery store, 11,000 square feet of high-end retail and restaurant space and a three-story parking garage. The campus will also offer modern amenities, including an onsite gym, yoga studio, top-floor deck, Press Coffee café, culinary kitchens, tasting rooms and a garden for chef-driven meals and community events.

Sprouts will transition from its current 96,000-square-foot space to the new location by August 2026.

You may also like

Thompson Thrift Sells 300-Unit Upland Flats Multifamily Community...

CBRE Arranges $25.7M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Evergreen Devco Completes Construction of Multi-Tenant Retail Buildings...

American Foods Group Opens $800M Beef Processing Facility...

Brookline, Rhion Investments to Renovate 778,000 SF Shopping...

Ingram to Invest $50M in St. Louis Region...

WB Pub to Open at Boardwalk Shopping Center...

JLL Secures Construction Debt, JV Equity for West...

AP Construction Breaks Ground on $2.3M Healthcare Expansion...