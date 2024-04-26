Friday, April 26, 2024
The 275,000-square-foot facility at Gateway East in Mesa, Ariz., will be used as XNRGY Climate Systems’ U.S. headquarters.
Wespac Construction Breaks Ground on XNRGY Climate Systems’ U.S. Headquarters in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Wespac Construction has broken ground on the new U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility for XNRGY Climate Systems at Gateway East at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa. The new facility will serve as the U.S. headquarters for XNRGY’s HVAC and climate control solutions.

The 275,000-square-foot first phase is part of a four-phase development plan that will eventually include 1 million square feet of sustainable manufacturing space. Located within Gateway East, a master-planned development on the east side of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, the site offers connectivity with direct access to major transportation routes, including Loop 202 and State Route 24, as well as nearby connections to Ray, Ellsworth and Pecos roads.

Project stakeholders include The Boyer Co., Gensler, Dibble Engineering, Caruso Turley Scott and IMEG.

