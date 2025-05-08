Wespac Construction Completes 445,000 SF First Phase of Industrial Park in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Wespac Construction has completed Marbella Northern Parkway Phase 1, a LEED-certified industrial development in Glendale. Developed by Panattoni Development Co. and designed by Ware Malcomb, the master-planned industrial park will offer six buildings spread across 51 acres.

The first phase includes three tilt-panel buildings totaling 445,000 square feet. Each building features two storefront entrances and a north-facing speculative suite, as well as docking sides with automatic ramp-up doors, dock doors with mechanical levelers and designated semi-truck parking.