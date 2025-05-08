Thursday, May 8, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Marbella-Northern-Parkway-Phase-1-Glendale-AZ
The first phase of Marbella Northern Parkway includes three buildings offering 445,000 square feet of industrial space.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Wespac Construction Completes 445,000 SF First Phase of Industrial Park in Glendale, Arizona

by Amy Works

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Wespac Construction has completed Marbella Northern Parkway Phase 1, a LEED-certified industrial development in Glendale. Developed by Panattoni Development Co. and designed by Ware Malcomb, the master-planned industrial park will offer six buildings spread across 51 acres.

The first phase includes three tilt-panel buildings totaling 445,000 square feet. Each building features two storefront entrances and a north-facing speculative suite, as well as docking sides with automatic ramp-up doors, dock doors with mechanical levelers and designated semi-truck parking.

You may also like

TGM Buys 296-Unit Multifamily Community in Chandler, Arizona...

LPC West Develops 266,000 SF Gateway Office Building...

Storm Properties Buys Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in...

Northcap Commercial Arranges $4.5M Sale of Nellis Gate...

ANF Delivers First Phase of Parks at Delray...

Sonida Senior Living Expands Community in Cincinnati with...

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers Sale of 6,200 SF...

CRG Breaks Ground on 520,000 SF Industrial Facility...

MassHousing Provides $37.3M in Financing for Affordable Housing...