Monday, February 17, 2025
Cove-Logistics-Center-Phoenix-AZ
The completion of Cove Logistics Center brings 99,498 square feet of industrial space to Phoenix.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Wespac Construction Completes 99,498 SF Cove Logistics Center in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Wespac Construction has completed Cove Logistics Center, an industrial development at the southwest corner of Van Buren Street and 37th Avenue in Phoenix. The company worked with Deutsch Architecture Group and ViaWest Group on the project. The 99,498-square-foot Cove Logistics Center offers two high-end speculative suites. The project scope also included full-scale underground infrastructure, advanced stormwater retention systems, the construction of truck courts and a new parking lot.

