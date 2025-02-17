Wespac Construction Completes 99,498 SF Cove Logistics Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Wespac Construction has completed Cove Logistics Center, an industrial development at the southwest corner of Van Buren Street and 37th Avenue in Phoenix. The company worked with Deutsch Architecture Group and ViaWest Group on the project. The 99,498-square-foot Cove Logistics Center offers two high-end speculative suites. The project scope also included full-scale underground infrastructure, advanced stormwater retention systems, the construction of truck courts and a new parking lot.