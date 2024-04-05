Wespac Construction Completes Culdesac Tempe Mixed-Use Neighborhood in Arizona

PHOENIX — Wespac Construction has completed work on three mixed-use buildings at Culdesac Tempe, a car-free, mixed-use development at 2025 E. Apache Blvd. in Tempe, just east of Phoenix.

Situated on 17 acres, Culdesac Tempe will feature 44 apartments and 24,000 square feet of retail space. The site underwent extensive clearing, grading and utility installation. Additionally, a 2,500-square-foot restaurant shell and tenant improvement were constructed for Cocina Chiwas, a full-service restaurant.

Key features include a 6,700-square-foot fitness facility and the 4,700-square-foot Market Building that spans three levels and features 16 apartments.

DAVIS and Opticos designed the project, which Culdesac owns and developed.