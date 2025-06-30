Monday, June 30, 2025
The Villas on Shelby will be Sedona’s first affordable multifamily property. (Rendering courtesy of Athena Studio)
Wespac Residential Breaks Ground on First Affordable Housing Project in Sedona, Arizona

by Amy Works

SEDONA, ARIZ. — Wespac Residential, as general contractor, has broken ground on The Villas on Shelby, an affordable multifamily property in Sedona. Project partners include HS Development Partners, the City of Sedona, Athena Studio and the Arizona Department of Housing. The Villas on Shelby will be Sedona’s first-ever affordable housing community and will be funded through federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC).

Situated on a 1.2-acre site acquired by the City of Sedona, the three-story apartment complex will feature 30 affordable rental homes, including 24 one-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units. The development will include covered parking, a community room with a kitchen, fitness room, playground and elevator access. Additionally, the property will feature future-ready infrastructure with stubs in place for electric vehicle charging stations.

Construction is underway, with completion and tenant move-in scheduled for May 2026. In addition to federal LIHTC, the project is being funded via an investment from the State Housing Trust Fund, part of Governor Katie Hobbs’ allocation toward addressing Arizona’s housing crisis.

