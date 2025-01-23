Thursday, January 23, 2025
The new multifamily project in Scottsdale, Ariz., will feature 215 one- and two-bedroom units, 10,000 square feet of indoor amenity space and 20,746 square feet of outdoor amenity space.
Wespac Residential to Develop 215-Unit Multifamily Project in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Wespac Residential, a division of Wespac Construction, is developing an apartment community at the southwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue in Scottsdale. Situated on 4.7 acres, the property will feature 215 one- and two-bedroom units, 10,000 square feet of indoor amenities and 20,746 square feet of outdoor amenity space, including underground parking, a landscaped community space, and pool and spa area, as well as yoga space and a fitness center. Construction is slated to start in early 2027.

