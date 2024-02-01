Thursday, February 1, 2024
Located at 14313-14351 E. Bonelli St. in City of Industry, Calif., the property features 69,498 square feet of multi-tenant distribution space.
West Harbor Capital Purchases Multi-Tenant Distribution Warehouse in City of Industry, California

by Amy Works

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — West Harbor Capital has acquired a distribution facility, located at 14313-14351 E. Bonelli St. in the Los Angeles suburb of City of Industry. Earl M. Hill Limited Partnership sold the asset for $16.5 million.

The property features 69,498 square feet of multi-tenant distribution space. The property was acquired with a 28,240-square-foot vacant and 41,258 square feet leased to two logistics tenants.

Steffan Morris and Eric Parkhurst of Lee & Associates represented West Harbor Capital, while Kent Stalwick of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.

