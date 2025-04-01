Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
705-Baldwin-Park-Blvd-City-of-Industry-CA.jpg
Cenveo fully occupies the 184,778-square-foot industrial property at 705 Baldwin Park Blvd. in City of Industry, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

West Harbor Capital Sells 184,778 SF Industrial Property in City of Industry, California

by Amy Works

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — West Harbor Capital has completed the disposition of an industrial property located at 705 Baldwin Park Blvd. in the City of Industry to Safco Capital Corp. for $38 million. Cenveo, the nation’s largest envelope manufacturer, fully occupies the 184,778-square-foot property that features loading doors, trailer parking and 4,000 amps of power. Barbara Perrier and Eric Cox of CBRE National Partners West, along with Paul Sablock of JLL, represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Blueprint Arranges Sale of Vacant 106-Unit Seniors Housing...

Transwestern Negotiates 84,633 SF Industrial Lease in Georgetown,...

LS GreenLink Closes on Land Acquisition in Chesapeake,...

Miller Construction Breaks Ground on 112,000 SF Warehouse...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $13.4M Sale of Hurstbourne...

JLL, HJ Sims Arrange $239.7M in Tax-Exempt, Taxable...

NewPoint Provides $82M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing...

Kōz Development, MSquared Open 199-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Royal Tulip Investments Buys Newport Victoria Plaza Office...