West Harbor Capital Sells 184,778 SF Industrial Property in City of Industry, California

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — West Harbor Capital has completed the disposition of an industrial property located at 705 Baldwin Park Blvd. in the City of Industry to Safco Capital Corp. for $38 million. Cenveo, the nation’s largest envelope manufacturer, fully occupies the 184,778-square-foot property that features loading doors, trailer parking and 4,000 amps of power. Barbara Perrier and Eric Cox of CBRE National Partners West, along with Paul Sablock of JLL, represented the seller in the transaction.