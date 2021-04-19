REBusinessOnline

West Hollywood Community Corp. Starts Construction of 41-Unit Affordable Housing Property in Los Angeles

Mariposa Lily will bring 40 affordable housing units to the Los Angeles’ Pico-Union neighborhood.

LOS ANGELES — West Hollywood Community Corp. has broken ground for the development of Mariposa Lily, an affordable multifamily property located in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Mariposa Lily will feature 40 residential units of affordable and permanent supportive housing, as well as a manager’s apartment. HED designed the infill seven-story property, which reflects an art-deco style.

