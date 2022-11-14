West Marine Moves into New 50,000 SF Office Headquarters in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — West Marine, a sailing, boating, fishing and watersports retailer, has moved into a new corporate headquarters at 1 East Broward, a 350,000-square-foot office building in downtown Fort Lauderdale. NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, the leasing and management company for the property, arranged the 50,000-square-foot lease. West Marine has invested $800,000 in capital improvements to the space. Founded in 1968, West Marine operates 236 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico, as well as two e-commerce platforms.