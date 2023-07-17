West Michigan Transport to Open 10,000 SF Office in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — West Michigan Transport, a freight brokerage headquartered in Holland, Mich., is opening a new office in Grand Rapids. The 10,000-square-foot office is scheduled to open in September. West Michigan Transport says the expansion to Grand Rapids comes in response to the increasing demand for logistics solutions. The company plans to hire 100 individuals, ranging from entry-level sales and operational roles to experienced account managers. Hillary Taatjes Woznick of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the tenant, while colleagues Mary Anne Wisinski-Rosely and Jason Makowski represented the undisclosed landlord.