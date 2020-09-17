REBusinessOnline

West Michigan’s Jaqua Realtors Merges with Shoreline Realtors

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest, Office

DOUGLAS, MICH. — Jaqua Realtors has merged with Shoreline Realtors and continues the expansion of its presence in West Michigan. Shoreline has served the Saugatuck and Douglas communities for the past 26 years as a real estate and vacation rental company and maintains offices in St. Joseph and South Haven. Jaqua, a 45-year-old brokerage focusing on residential and commercial real estate as well as vacation rentals and property management, occupies an office at 202 Center St. in Douglas.

