West Shore Acquires 315-Unit Broadstone Lake Walk Apartments in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Boston-based investment firm West Shore LLC has acquired Broadstone Lake Walk, a 315-unit apartment community located about three miles from Texas A&M University in College Station. The property will be integrated into 8085 at Traditions community, a 657-unit adjacent property owned and operated by West Shore since 2018, to become Lake Walk at Traditions Apartments. The 972-unit community will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a four resort-style pools with cabanas, four fitness centers with two virtual fitness and training centers, four clubhouses, an outdoor putting green, four dog parks and outdoor gaming areas.
