West Shore Acquires 322-Unit Sovereign Apartments in North Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Boston-based multifamily investment firm West Shore LLC has acquired The Sovereign, a 322-unit apartment community in North Fort Worth. The property, which according to Apartments.com was built in 2015, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, outdoor kitchen, dog park, fitness center, clubhouse and an auto detailing center. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. West Shore now owns and operates about 11,000 units across seven states following this acquisition.

