West Shore Acquires Three Multifamily Properties in South Carolina, Florida

BOSTON — West Shore has acquired Sweetwater Apartments in Charleston, Vantage at Wildewood in Columbia, S.C., and Uptown Village in Gainesville, Fla. The acquisition brings the Boston-based investor’s total units to over 12,000. The sales price and sellers were not disclosed.

Sweetwater Apartments is a 320-unit waterfront luxury community that offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include community gardens, a fitness center, outdoor kitchen, yoga studio, six deep water docks, private boat ramp and a kayak ramp. Located at 12000 Sweet Place, the property is 17.7 miles from the College of Charleston and 10.7 miles from Charleston International Airport.

Vantage at Wildewood, a 264-unit apartment complex with newly renovated units, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include in-unit washers and dryers, fireplaces and open layouts. Community amenities include a pool and an outside fireside sitting area. The property also has access to local trails and nearby parks. Located at 811 Mallet Hill Road, the property is 12.3 miles from the University of South Carolina.

Uptown Village, formerly known as Evergreen at Uptown Village, is a 322-unit luxury apartment community that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, shaded cabana, nature trails and a dog park. Located at 3780 NW 24th Blvd., the property is 4.6 miles from downtown Gainesville and 4.2 miles from the University of Florida.